COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks will open the 2022 season at home against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3. This will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the Gamecocks and Panthers. Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, is led by head coach Shawn Elliott, who served as a Gamecock assistant coach from 2010-16 and interim head coach during the 2015 campaign.



SEC play gets underway in week two when the Gamecocks travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 10. South Carolina and Arkansas entered the SEC together in 1992 and played as "permanent" cross-division rivals every year from 1992-2013, but the teams have met just once since that time. South Carolina won the last meeting by a 48-22 score in Columbia in 2017.



The Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs will renew their rivalry on Sept. 17 in Columbia in the SEC home opener for South Carolina. Georgia defeated the Gamecocks last Saturday in Athens in the 74th meeting between the bordering state flagship institutions.



The Charlotte 49ers will make the short trip down to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first-time on Sept. 24. A member of Conference USA, the 49ers and Gamecocks have never met on the football field.



The Gamecocks' three-game homestand wraps up on Oct. 1 when they host in-state FCS rival South Carolina State. History was made in 2007 when the HBCU school located in Orangeburg made its first trip ever to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the Gamecocks. South Carolina has won that contest, 38-3, and also defeated the Bulldogs by a 38-14 count in 2009.



The Gamecocks are back on the road on Oct. 8 at Kentucky to wrap up the first half of the season. The game in Lexington is also the first of six-straight SEC contests for the Gamecocks.



South Carolina will enjoy its lone open date of the 2022 season on Oct. 15 before hosting Texas A&M and Missouri in back-to-back SEC home games on Oct. 22 and 29, respectively. Both of those games have trophies attached, with the Bonham Trophy going to the winner of the Gamecocks-Aggies contest and the Mayor's Cup on the line when the Gamecocks and Tigers meet a week later.



The Gamecocks will be on the road for three of their four November tilts. The month gets started on Nov. 5 when Carolina travels to Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores. South Carolina has won the last 12 meetings with the 'Dores.



A trip to Gainesville and The Swamp is on tap for the Gamecocks, as they face the Florida Gators on Nov. 12, before wrapping up the conference slate with a Nov. 19 home contest against the Tennessee Volunteers. That will mark the latest date that South Carolina and Tennessee have ever played.



The 2022 regular season concludes on Nov. 26 with the annual Palmetto state showdown with the Clemson Tigers. That contest will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.