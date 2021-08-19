South Carolina unveils non-conference hoops schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin has released the 2021-2022 non-conference schedule.
The 13-game pre-SEC slate includes eight home dates, neutral-site matchups in Asheville and Rock Hill along with road trips to Conway and Clemson.
"Once again we are unbelievably excited that we have put together a really strong non-conference schedule that will prepare our team for the rigors and the challenges of an 18-game SEC schedule," Martin said in a statement.
"We will face NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago at home, on neutral courts and on the road, along with teams that have competed for their conference championships in the previous two years.
"The excitement also surrounds the fact that our fans can see all of these high-level non-conference games at home, or at places which are within driving distance of our campus. I have no doubt that this schedule will once again represent our school in a great way."
The Gamecocks will play two Columbia programs in Benedict College and Allen University, along with in-state schools, Wofford, Coastal Carolina, Clemson, and South Carolina State.
South Carolina 2021-2022 non-conference schedule
Nov. 4, Benedict (exhibition)
Nov. 9, USC Upstate
Nov. 12, vs. Princeton (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 14, vs. Western Kentucky/Minnesota (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 18, UAB
Nov. 23, Wofford
Nov. 28, Rider
Dec. 1, at Coastal Carolina
Dec. 5, Georgetown
Dec. 12, vs. Florida State (Rock Hill, S.C.)
Dec. 14, Allen
Dec. 18, at Clemson
Dec. 22, Army
Dec. 29, SC State