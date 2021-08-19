South Carolina unveils non-conference hoops schedule

The 13-game pre-SEC slate includes eight home dates, neutral-site matchups in Asheville and Rock Hill along with road trips to Conway and Clemson. "Once again we are unbelievably excited that we have put together a really strong non-conference schedule that will prepare our team for the rigors and the challenges of an 18-game SEC schedule," Martin said in a statement.

"We will face NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago at home, on neutral courts and on the road, along with teams that have competed for their conference championships in the previous two years.



"The excitement also surrounds the fact that our fans can see all of these high-level non-conference games at home, or at places which are within driving distance of our campus. I have no doubt that this schedule will once again represent our school in a great way."