Gamecocks roll past Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored all 17 of her points in the first half and Aliyah Boston added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 2 South Carolina to a 77-58 victory over Auburn.

Cooke hit three 3-pointers in a 50-second span of the first quarter as the Gamecocks jumped ahead 26-6 over the Tigers. She had 14 points in the quarter, including a bank shot at the buzzer, and they pushed their lead to 29 by halftime.