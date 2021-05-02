x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Gamecocks roll past Auburn

The South Carolina women's basketball team won its 26th consecutive game against an SEC opponent.
Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Feb 4, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) reacts during the game between Auburn and South Carolina at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored all 17 of her points in the first half and Aliyah Boston added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 2 South Carolina to a 77-58 victory over Auburn. 

The Gamecocks built a commanding early lead to take a 12-game winning streak into Monday's visit to No. 3 Connecticut. 

Cooke hit three 3-pointers in a 50-second span of the first quarter as the Gamecocks jumped ahead 26-6 over the Tigers. She had 14 points in the quarter, including a bank shot at the buzzer, and they pushed their lead to 29 by halftime.