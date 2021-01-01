Gamecocks land speedy transfer receiver

Ahmarean Brown is coming to South Carolina after two seasons in the Georgia Tech program.

South Carolina has picked up a transfer that will help immediately at receiver where the Gamecocks are in desperate need of consistent playmakers.

Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Ahmarean Brown has announced a commitment to the Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Instagram.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Tampa native had a solid freshman season with the Yellow Jackets, leading the team with 396 yards receiving on 21 receptions with seven touchdowns.

This past season, Brown wasn't quite as much of an impact as he played in just seven games. He only had 11 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.