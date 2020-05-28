The non-conference schedule for the South Carolina women's basketball team is starting to take shape.

On Thursday, it was announced the Gamecocks will face Iowa State in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge.

It marks the Gamecocks' third Challenge appearance in the fifth season of the 10-game slate between the two conferences.



The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 with a format that features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.



In 2016, the SEC edged the Big 12 6-4 that year, with the conferences splitting the challenge, 5-5, in 2017 and 2018. The Big 12 took home the trophy last season.



South Carolina will likely come into the 2020-2021 season ranked first in the preseason polls after finishing at the top when the final rankings were released in mid-March following the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19.

Iowa State finished the season 18-11, 10-8 in the Big 12. The last game for the Cyclones was a 57-56 win over then #2 Baylor on Senior Day in Ames. The Big 12 women's tournament was cancelled the following week.