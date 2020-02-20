Thomas Farr struck out five batters in 4.2 innings of work and George Calil went 3-for-4 at the plate as South Carolina defeated Presbyterian College 14-3 Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park.

Calil was one of six Gamecocks who had multi-hit performances. Braylen Wimmer, Noah Campbell, Bryant Bowen, Andrew Eyster and Noah Myers each had a pair of hits in the team's 15-hit attack.

Campbell drove in four runs while Eyster drove in a pair.

South Carolina (4-0) will host Northwestern in a three-game series this weekend.