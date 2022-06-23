River Bluff grad, former Clemson pitcher will transfer to South Carolina

Ricky Williams is the third player to transfer from Clemson to South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ricky Williams has seen the Palmetto State rivalry from one the Upstate side and now he will experience it from the other.

After two years at Clemson, the right-handed pitcher will transfer to South Carolina. He is the third former Clemson player to transfer to the Gamecock program following outfielder Dylan Brewer and catcher Jonathan French.

Proud to announce that I am coming home to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina. Grateful for the opportunity and Go Cocks!! pic.twitter.com/WvMr8iGjHY — Ricky Williams (@rickywilliams_5) June 22, 2022