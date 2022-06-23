River Bluff grad, former Clemson pitcher will transfer to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ricky Williams has seen the Palmetto State rivalry from one the Upstate side and now he will experience it from the other.
After two years at Clemson, the right-handed pitcher will transfer to South Carolina. He is the third former Clemson player to transfer to the Gamecock program following outfielder Dylan Brewer and catcher Jonathan French.
This past season, Williams made nine appearances and went 2-0 with a 2.95 earned run average. In his two seasons at Clemson, Williams made 15 appearances with four starts. Williams was mostly a reliever for the Tigers and is expected to have a similar role at Carolina.