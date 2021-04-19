Attendance will increase for games at Founders Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With COVID vaccinations ongoing and the easing of statewide COVID-19 protocols, the available tickets for home baseball games at Founders Park will increase for the remainder of the season.



Capacity for the remaining home baseball games will increase from 1,938 to 3,350. The increase is due to a change in socially distanced seating set up from 6-feet to 3-feet and guidance from campus health officials. The change in seating will increase the percentage of capacity in Founders Park to 50 percent of the fixed chairback seats and bleacher seating. With the new capacity limits, South Carolina will be one of seven Southeastern Conference schools with a baseball capacity of between 40-55 percent.



The new capacity will begin with Thursday's game against Arkansas and continue for the remainder of the season.