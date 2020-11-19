Gamecock volleyball returns to AVCA ranking

The South Carolina volleyball team returns to the latest AVCA Top 15 after last week's win over Florida

The South Carolina volleyball is turning its attention to the spring after an eight-match fall schedule which was capped off by a five-set victory over a Florida team ranked fourth in the country at the time.

That win over the Gators was the first for the Gamecock program since 2006 and it propelled USC back into the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 15 ranking. The Gamecocks check in at #13 this week.

Riley Whitesides was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after she recorded 23 kills in the 1st win over the Gators since 2006.