Gamecock volleyball returns to AVCA ranking

The South Carolina volleyball is turning its attention to the spring after an eight-match fall schedule which was capped off by a five-set victory over a Florida team ranked fourth in the country at the time.
That win over the Gators was the first for the Gamecock program since 2006 and it propelled USC back into the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 15 ranking. The Gamecocks check in at #13 this week.
Earlier this week, South Carolina outside hitter Riley Whitesides was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. In that win over Florida, the Mauldin graduate recorded a match-high 23 kills. In the final set, Whitesides' kills provided the final five points as South Carolina rallied from a 12-10 deficit for a 15-12 win in that deciding fifth game.