Beamer's staff is almost finalized

Beamer has two on-the-field assistant openings including one for defensive coordinator. He also needs to hire a strength and conditioning coach.

On Monday, the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees approved the contracts or changes to current contracts for Beamer's assistants.

The assistants from the Will Muschamp staff who have been retained by Beamer did not receive an increase in salary but they did receive one year extensions, which means every assistant is now on a two-year deal.