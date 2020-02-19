After the Tennessee win, South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin called up his director of player operations Andy Assaley to find out how much the team had improved in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. The NET is what the NCAA tournament committee will be using to help create the bracket for this year's tournament which will be released on Selection Sunday which is March 15. For a team that is on the bubble, surely a nice home win over a good Tennessee team would help USC's NET ranking surge.

The information Martin received made him laugh and not in a good way.

"We went into the game on Saturday with a 66. Tennessee went in with a 65. I mean, I think Tennessee's good. Last time I checked, we won the game. Their number went up two (spots). How's that possible?," Martin asked Monday at his weekly news conference.

"For all you guys ... that think the most important thing in the room is that computer formula that some really intelligent guy put together. You tell me how does that make sense. How does it make sense that they're 65. We're 66. We won, they lost and our number went up two and their number went up two? You mean to tell me that losing has the same value as winning?"

The NET takes a unique formula of breaking down wins into four quadrants with a Quad 1 being the best win and a loss to a Quad 4 team being the worst.

Carolina has three Quad I wins in eight attempts and have winning records against every other Quad with only two real noticeable losses.

A Quad III home loss to Boston in November and a Quad IV loss to Stetson in December continue to keep the team's NET in the 60s. The Stetson game was scheduled instead of his one annual game against a Division II school that Martin used to schedule. Martin liked the idea of bringing in the likes of Coker, Francis Marion, Lander, etc. so that the in-state schools could experience playing in an 18,000 seat arena.

“If we had scheduled a non-D1 instead of scheduling Stetson and winning, our net would be 10 points higher. You tell me who gets hurt by playing that game. Last year everyone said by not playing a non-Division I hurts our resume,” Martin said.

“I don’t need a computer to help me schedule. I don’t pretend to be really intelligent but I pretend to have common sense. I know what a good schedule and I know what a bad schedule is.”

The NCAA will void any non-Division I wins when it comes to consideration for the tournament, so Martin made the decision to schedule Stetson instead of an in-state program in the Division II ranks.

Ultimately, there was no excuse for South Carolina to lose that game and the best way for the Gamecocks to improve their NET is to keep winning.

Their next chance is tonight in Starkville.