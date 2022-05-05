Gamecock graduates prepare to walk

Nearly 100 student-athletes have put in the work and will all receive their degrees this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 100 South Carolina student-athletes have earned their degrees and many will be at the Colonial Life Arena for commencement ceremonies which will take place over the next two days.

But for Victaria Saxton and Jaylen Nichols, their journey at South Carolina will continue as they pursue another degree.

Saxton has earned a degree in criminal justice but after four years as a member of the Gamecock women's basketball program, she will use the COVID year allowed by the NCAA and come back for a fifth season where she hopes to end her career with consecutive national championships.

Nichols, an offensive lineman, earned his degree in public health in three years. He will be on the field for his senior season and he hopes to extend his football career after he plays his final down at Williams-Brice Stadium. Once that part of his life is over, Nichols already has an eye on medical sales where the lessons he learned on the football field will be utilized when he begins work in the private sector.