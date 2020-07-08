College athletes and COVID-19

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp says the safest place for his son, Jackson, is on the Georgia campus with the rest of the Bulldog football players. The oldest son in the Muschamp household is a freshman quarterback at Georgia and the father feels with all the medical personnel working with the Dawgs, Jackson is in good hands.

"Is there risk? There's risk for all of us - staff, coaches. I'm not coaching from the balcony. I'm on the field with our players. There's risk for all of us. But as I've said before, there's no question in my mind this is the safest place for our players. No different than me sending my son to Georgia to play college football. I think that's the safest place for him at this time, doing what he's doing. Again, we're all going through this. There's a lot of conversation from league to league, from the NFL, so we can all beat this thing together and I think that's what we're trying to do."