Erik Kimrey's Gamecock connection takes another turn

Longtime Hammond coach is in his second day as the new tight ends coach at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He grew up a Gamecock fan and then became a popular walk-on quarterback who threw the famous fade in 2000 against Mississippi State.

Erik Kimrey put his name in Gamecocks' lore with that one play and that was followed by a stint as a graduate assistant coach.

His love and enthusiasm for the South Carolina program will take a different turn with his new role as tight ends coach for the Gamecocks.

Kimrey spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Hammond, winning 12 state championships including the last four. In his Monday news conference, Kimrey said he really began thinking about joining the Gamecock staff roughly 10 years ago. He would have jumped at the chance if an earlier offer had come but Kimrey feels the timing is perfect as he begins this new chapter.

Seven in the fold, three vacancies remain

Kimrey is one of seven assistants who are officially on board the Beamer staff. There are three on-the-field assistants and a strength coach who need to be hired.