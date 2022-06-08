South Carolina pitcher named a Freshman All-American

The Chapin product appeared in 27 games for the Gamecocks on the mound, going 5-3 with a team-best 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched. He had a pair of saves and a pair of starts in his first season of action. He was 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in SEC games.



Another Chapin graduate, William Privette, was recently honored by Collegiate Baseball as a Second Team All-American.