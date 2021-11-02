Shane Beamer makes his Carolina Calls debut

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has been making the media rounds both nationally and locally.
On Wednesday, Beamer was at Home Team BBQ in Five Points for his first appearance on "Carolina Calls". It was a rare February football edition as Beamer and the Voice of the Gamecocks Todd Ellis talked about a number of topics including spring practice which is set to begin in late March.
Beamer said with the new staff just finalized this week, the coach felt it would benefit everyone with a late start to give the players more time in the weight room with the new strength and conditioning staff. It will also be beneficial as the new schemes are implemented and it will give coaches like new running backs coach Montario Hardesty time to learn the system. Hardesty's first day on the job was earlier this week.