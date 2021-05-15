South Carolina breaks through the Friday night struggles

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The University of South Carolina baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 12-6 win over Kentucky Friday night (May 14) at Kentucky Proud Park.



Carolina scored four runs on five hits in the first, highlighted by Braylen Wimmer's triple to right. Kentucky bounced back with three in the third, but Carolina answered with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Kentucky plated three in the seventh but Carolina added insurance with single runs in the eighth and ninth, the latter on a Wimmer home run.



Wimmer, Brady Allen and Josiah Sightler had three hits apiece in the win. Allen was 3-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored. Sightler drove in a pair and Wes Clarke had three RBI in the victory.



Brannon Jordan picked up his fifth win of the season, striking out six and allowing five hits and three runs in five innings. Julian Bosnic earned his third save with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.