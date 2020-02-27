COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Alanzo Frink had a career-high 22 points, Jermaine Couisnard had five foul shots in overtime and South Carolina rallied past Georgia 94-90 on Wednesday night. The win snapped a two-game losing streak.

Frink led a South Carolina interior that posted 54 points in the paint, an offensive outburst for which the Bulldogs had no answer. Maik Kotsar had 19 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina.

Teammate Keyshawn Bryant also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, 24 of those in the second half or overtime.

South Carolina (17-11, 9-6 SEC) plays at Alabama Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.