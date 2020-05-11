Hilinski isn't entering the transfer portal

After losing his role as the Gamecock starter, sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski is not letting a demotion define him.

While changing area codes is the norm for many college quarterbacks who lose their starting job, Ryan Hilinski says he will continue to play football in the 803.

The sophomore started 11 games as a freshman after taking over for the injured Jake Bentley. But in 2020, his only appearance has been at Vanderbilt. However, entering the transfer portal is not on Ryan's radar.

“That never crossed my mind. Right now, that’s not on my mind. I’m focused on this next game, focused on the next rep, focused on tomorrow’s Thursday practice and getting better as a quarterback," Hilinski said.

"I know with Coach Bobo, Coach Muschamp and all those guys in that room, they’re looking out for me and making sure I become a better quarterback and better person. That really hasn’t crossed my mind.”

But that doesn't mean Hilinski wasn't disappointed in the decision to go with the grad transfer Collin Hill as the starter against Tennessee and up to now, all five games that have been played.

“Of course it’s frustrating as a competitor. You want to get out there on the field and compete and play in ball games, but that’s not the position I was given," Hilinski said.