Two Gamecocks named Associated Press All-SEC

Running back Kevin Harris and defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare receive additional All-SEC recognition.

After having been named All-SEC by the league coaches, Gamecock sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare are receiving post-season honors from the Associated Press.

Harris has been named First Team All-SEC by the AP, while Enagbare earns a second-team selection, a reversal from the coaches who had Enagbare on the first team and Harris a second team selection.

Harris started all 10 games and led the SEC in the regular season and was seventh nationally with 1,138 rushing yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns, which is third in the SEC. Harris is just the third Gamecock, joining Marcus Lattimore and George Rogers, to have multiple 200-yard rushing contests.

Harris is also the first USC running back since Marcus Lattimore in 2010 to be named All-SEC by the AP.