For the second straight year, Gamecock guard A.J. Lawson put his name in the NBA Draft pool and while the league extended the deadline for underclassmen to make their final decisions on the draft, USC head coach Frank Martin feels Lawsoon will be back in the program for his junior season.

We talk almost daily. I talked to him earlier today," Martin said Tuesday.

"As of right now, our players are due back on campus June 29 to start the whole testing and being put in a bubble and his plan is to be here on June 29 unless something changes.”

The initial deadline was June 3 for college players who entered the draft to make a final decision. But the pandemic forced the NBA combine and draft to be suspended and pushed back so as of now, there is no deadline to withdraw.

Lawson averaged 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season as the Gamecocks finished 18-13, the sixth straight year the team finished .500 or better. It also marked the fourth time in the last five years the Gamecocks finished in the top six of the SEC in the final regular season standings.