Freshman quarterback Luke Doty will be in the starting lineup when the Gamecocks face ninth-ranked Georgia.

For the first time this season, South Carolina will have a different quarterback in the starting lineup.

Freshman Luke Doty will get the start against Georgia, that according to Gamecockcentral.com.

Last week against Missouri, the former Myrtle Beach Seahawk had 130 yards passing and he led the Gamecocks with 11 rushes for 59 yards.