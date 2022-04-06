x
Saxton coming back for one final season with the Gamecocks

Victaria Saxton says she wants to make one final run with the reigning national champions. She has been in the program for the past four seasons.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina starting forward Victaria Saxton said she's returning for a final season with the national champion Gamecocks. 

That means the team will have four of its five starters back with point guard Destanni Henderson the only member of the starting five not coming back. 

Saxton is a 6-foot-2 senior who had averaged 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Her rebound averaged ranked second on the team behind consensus national player of the year Aliyah Boston. Saxton said on social media she is coming back to bring her game to another level. 

