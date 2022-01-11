Aliyah Boston earns another SEC award

For the third time this season, South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston is the SEC Player of the Week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third time this season, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

In two wins over nationally ranked opponents, Boston averaged 18.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.

With a double-double in both games, Boston tied the school record for consecutive double-doubles at nine, the first addition to the top of that list since 1978.

In Thursday's win at #13/16 LSU, the National Player of the Year candidate recorded 19 points and 18 rebounds, including a fourth quarter of nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.