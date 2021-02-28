x
Gamecocks snap skid, extend dominance over Georgia

South Carolina wins in Athens by 21 to snap a six-game losing streak.
ATHENS, Ga. — ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia. 

The Gamecocks swept the season series from Georgia, who they also beat 83-59 in January. The Gamecocks have beaten the Bulldogs 10 straight times. Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points and Trae Hannibal 15 points for South Carolina. 

Sahvir Wheeler, who posted the first triple-double in program history in a Tuesday victory over LSU, scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers. He did have five assists giving him a program-record 170 this season.