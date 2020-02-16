Two days after USC received an NCAA notice of allegations, Gamecock head basketball coach Frank Martin made his first public comments about the NCAA notice which the school received on Thursday.

The notice is part of the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Gamecock program is having to answer to the NCAA after former Gamecock basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans was found to have accepted nearly $6,000 in bribes from basketball agent Christian Dawkins in an effort to influence former Gamecock guard PJ Dozier to sign with Dawkins' agency, ASM Sports, once the former Spring Valley star turned pro.

The NCAA notice did not implicate Martin nor suggest there was a "lack of institutional control" or "a failure to monitor" - two phrases that are commonly used with programs who are the targets of NCAA investigations.

Martin talked about the NCAA NOA with the same tone and eye contact as he did with questions concerning the actual game. He added that not only is his program clean but he said Dozier will NOT be caught up in the tentacles of this investigation.

"I'm just going to tell you. PJ's got nothing to do with anything," Martin said.

“I don’t care what’s been reported. This is a Lamont Evans situation. It’s not a P.J. Dozier situation, but all of that will be expressed and explained at the appropriate time by the appropriate people, where it needs to be expressed, not by me behind a microphone. I’ve got confidence that everything is good there.”