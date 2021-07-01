South Carolina is impressive in SEC opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - AJ Lawson scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as South Carolina pulled away and beat Texas A&M 78-54 in the Gamecocks’ Southeastern Conference opener.

South Carolina (3-2, 1-0), which had a 28-day layoff before an eight-point win over Florida A&M on Saturday, made 10 baskets from beyond the arc and shot 42% (29 of 69) overall. Jermaine Couisnard made a career-best five 3s and finished with 15 points and four assists for South Carolina. Wildens Leveque added 10 points.