Justin Stepp officially hired by South Carolina

Former Pelion and Furman standout is named the new wide receivers coach at South Carolina.

Justin Stepp is officially home.

The former News19 Player of the Week from Pelion High School has been officially named the new wide receivers coach at South Carolina.

"I'm honored to be part of Coach Beamer's staff at South Carolina," said Stepp in a statement.

"Obviously, it's a chance for me to get back home. I grew up going to Gamecock games and it will be a dream come true to be able to coach on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium alongside Coach Beamer."

Stepp has spent the last three seasons as the wide receivers coach at Arkansas. He was the only member of the Chad Morris staff to be retained by current Razorback head coach Sam Pittman. Stepp spent three seasons (2015-17) as the wide receivers coach at SMU under Morris.

His first full-time coaching job was at Fort Mill High School in 2007 before he was hired as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division II North Greenville in 2008. He worked as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2009-11 which is where he first worked under Morris.



Stepp's first full-time collegiate role came as the wide receivers coach at Appalachian State University from 2012-14.

After a stellar career at Pelion where he and his twin brother Josh both played in the Shrine Bowl, Justin would continue his career at Furman where he was a receiver and punt returner, earning All-SoCon honors as a junior and senior. He finished his Paladin career with 1,568 yards, 10 touchdown catches and 118 receptions, good for No. 4 on the school's career list at the time.

Justin's twin brother Josh is currently the tight ends coach at Georgia State under Camden native and former Gamecock offensive line coach Shawn Elliott.