Gamecock freshman guard enters transfer portal

Saniya Rivers
Credit: AP
South Carolina's Saniya Rivers during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers is entering the NCAA transfer portal. She announced her decision on social media Thursday, a day after the Gamecocks celebrated their women's national basketball championship with a downtown parade. 

Rivers is a 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, North Carolina. She played in 27 games this season, all off the bench. 

RELATED: Hundreds gather for South Carolina Women's Basketball NCAA victory parade

Rivers is the third player joining the portal since South Carolina won the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 victory over UConn on April 3. Sophomore Eniya Russell and senior Elysa Wesolek have also said their intend to leave the program.

RELATED: Local businesses offering USC women's basketball promotions

Rivers had quite the decorated high school career. She was ranked the ranked the No. 2 guard and No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2021. She was named the 2021 National Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today and earned All-America status after a senior season that included 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game at Ashley High School in Wilmington.

