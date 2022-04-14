Gamecock freshman guard enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers is entering the NCAA transfer portal. She announced her decision on social media Thursday, a day after the Gamecocks celebrated their women's national basketball championship with a downtown parade.
Rivers is a 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, North Carolina. She played in 27 games this season, all off the bench.
Rivers is the third player joining the portal since South Carolina won the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 victory over UConn on April 3. Sophomore Eniya Russell and senior Elysa Wesolek have also said their intend to leave the program.
Rivers had quite the decorated high school career. She was ranked the ranked the No. 2 guard and No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2021. She was named the 2021 National Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today and earned All-America status after a senior season that included 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game at Ashley High School in Wilmington.