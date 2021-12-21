Top-ranked Gamecocks engineer a dramatic rally to top #2 Stanford 65-61

Carolina was down by as many as 18 points to the defending national champion before a furious rally in front of a rocking crowd at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston made the go-ahead layup with 1:05 to go and No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 18 points down to upend defending national champion and second-ranked Stanford 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Boston finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as the Gamecocks improved to 12-0, a mark that includes five wins over opponents ranked in the Top 10.