Rattler is ready for his second act

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler feels South Carolina gives him a great chance to reset and reload after an up and down tenure at Oklahoma.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler walked into the South Carolina interview room looking like someone who is no stranger to the spotlight.

The former 5-star quarterback spent three seasons in the Oklahoma program before setting the Twitterverse on fire back in December when he announced on social media that he was transferring to South Carolina.

In 2020, Rattler was named a Freshman All-American by CBS Sports. But last season, Rattler's Heisman Trophy heat evaporated as he lost the starting job to freshman Caleb Williams.