Rattler is ready for his second act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler walked into the South Carolina interview room looking like someone who is no stranger to the spotlight.
The former 5-star quarterback spent three seasons in the Oklahoma program before setting the Twitterverse on fire back in December when he announced on social media that he was transferring to South Carolina.
In 2020, Rattler was named a Freshman All-American by CBS Sports. But last season, Rattler's Heisman Trophy heat evaporated as he lost the starting job to freshman Caleb Williams.
But 2020 offers him a chance at a second act as he will play under former Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer. At his first trip to the podium in Gamecock colors, Rattler says he feels "totally refreshed" as he gears up for spring practice coming up in the next couple of weeks.