Gamecock head baseball coach Mark Kingston a statement Saturday related to the SEC's decision to suspend all sports-related activities, including practices, until at least April 15.

Kingston's statement read -

"Our number one concern is the health and safety of our student-athletes. We send thoughts and prayers to all that have been and will be affected by the Coronavirus. We trust our department leadership to guide us through this challenging and unprecedented time. Finally, we will encourage our team to use this life experience to emerge wiser and stronger."