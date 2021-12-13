Devin Carter named SEC Freshmen of the Week

Gamecock guard helped his team battle back from a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat FSU 66-65 Sunday in Rock Hill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina first-year guard Devin Carter has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Carter played a big role in Carolina's come-from-behind win Sunday in the No Room For Racism Classic in Rock Hill. The Gamecocks trailed Florida State by 16 in the first half before Carter scored five straight points late to pull the Gamecocks to within six at the break.

In the second half, Carter scored 11 of his 16 points after the break including the eventual go-ahead bucket to give South Carolina a 63-61 lead with 3:03 left in the game. The Gamecocks held a 38-20 advantage over the Seminoles in points in the paint.