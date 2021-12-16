Zavier Short was pushed onto South Carolina's radar

Chapin wide receiver made such an impression on opposing head coaches that those same coaches made sure Shane Beamer was aware of what was going on in his back yard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zavier Short was not on Shane Beamer's radar. But a few late night calls on Friday night would eventually change that.

South Carolina's head coach said Wednesday that each Friday night, he would receive a text from head coaches who went up against Chapin and to a man, they would tell Beamer he needed to get in on Chapin's outstanding wide receiver.

A longtime Appalachian State commit, Short received an offer a couple of weeks ago from Beamer and Short publicly flipped to the Gamecocks Tuesday night.