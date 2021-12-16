Zavier Short was pushed onto South Carolina's radar

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zavier Short was not on Shane Beamer's radar. But a few late night calls on Friday night would eventually change that.
South Carolina's head coach said Wednesday that each Friday night, he would receive a text from head coaches who went up against Chapin and to a man, they would tell Beamer he needed to get in on Chapin's outstanding wide receiver.
A longtime Appalachian State commit, Short received an offer a couple of weeks ago from Beamer and Short publicly flipped to the Gamecocks Tuesday night.
Beamer said after receiving the unsolicited intel on Short from coaches who had witnessed his ability first hand, it was in November when he decided to pull the trigger and make Short an offer which he ultimately did not refuse. Short signed with the Gamecocks Wednesday on the first day of the early siging period.