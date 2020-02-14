South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA involving former men's basketball assistant Lamont Evans. l

Evans was on coach Frank Martin's staff for four seasons until leaving after the 2015-16 season for Oklahoma State. The NCAA says Evans received more than $5,000 in supplemental pay in the form of a bribe from runner Christian Dawkins to try and sway former Gamecock player P.J. Dozier to a sports agency.

Evans admitted to taking $22,000 in bribes and was sentenced to three months in prison. In a statement, South Carolina AD Ray Tanner said the allegation doesn't involve current coaches or players.

Statement from Ray Tanner - "The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach. As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."





