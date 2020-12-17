Report - Eric Wolford to join Kentucky staff

After four seasons on the South Carolina staff, Eric Wolford is reportedly set to join Mark Stoops' staff at Kentucky.

Eric Wolford has apparently found a landing spot before potentially being asked to find a landing spot.

Wolford, who has coached the South Carolina offensive line since 2017, will join the Mark Stoops staff at Kentucky, that according to AL.com.

Sources: Kentucky is hiring South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford as its offensive line coach.



Expected be announced in the near future, possibly as soon as tomorrow. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 17, 2020

Wolford was previously an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-2016. He was also the head coach at Youngstown State from 2010-2014.

He has other previous stints as the offensive line coach for Arizona, Illinois, North Texas, Houston and South Florida. He also was on the Gamecock staff under Steve Spurrier for the 2009 season where he served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.