South Carolina picked to win the SEC regular season title

For the fifth time in seven
For the fifth time in seven seasons and the first time since the 2017-18 season, the SEC women's basketball coaches have predicted South Carolina will win the league's regular-season championship.
The coaches also put Gamecock sophomore center Aliyah Boston on the Preseason All-SEC First Team and sophomore guard Zia Cooke on the second team.
South Carolina has won five SEC regular-season championships since claiming its first in the 2013-14 campaign. The Gamecocks won the 2019-20 SEC regular season title after posting their second 16-0 league record, ending a two-year stretch of second-place finishes.
This season, head coach Dawn Staley returns three of five starters who led the program to its first final No. 1 national ranking in program history.