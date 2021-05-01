Nick Muse exercises his option

USC tight end Nick Muse will return for another run with the Gamecocks as he will take advantage of the NCAA rule which paused eligibility clocks due to COVID-19.

South Carolina's second-leading receiver from the 2020 season will be back for an extra year of eligibility.

Tight end Nick Muse announced on Twitter that he will return and this decision follows recent communication with his new position coach Erik Kimrey.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Muse had 30 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown, as he was the team's second-best option in the passing game behind Shi Smith.