South Carolina's first three kickoff times are announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock fans may have gotten a break with an evening kickoff on Labor Day weekend when the weather in South Carolina tends to be quite warm.
South Carolina's season opener against Eastern Illinois on September 4 will kick off at 7:00 p.m. That will mark the debut of Carolina's first-year head football coach Shane Beamer.
The following week, Saturday, September 11, the Gamecocks will be in Greenville, North Carolina to face East Carolina at noon.
The SEC opener at Georgia on Saturday, September 18, will kick off at 7:00 p.m.