South Carolina's first three kickoff times are announced

The Shane Beamer era will kick off under the lights as the season opener is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 4.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock fans may have gotten a break with an evening kickoff on Labor Day weekend when the weather in South Carolina tends to be quite warm.

South Carolina's season opener against Eastern Illinois on September 4 will kick off at 7:00 p.m. That will mark the debut of Carolina's first-year head football coach Shane Beamer.

The following week, Saturday, September 11, the Gamecocks will be in Greenville, North Carolina to face East Carolina at noon.