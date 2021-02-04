Cousinard will test the NBA waters

South Carolina guard Jermaine Cousinard will not hire an agent but will go through the draft process.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In spite of a rough sophomore campaign, South Caroling guard Jermaine Cousinard will enter the NBA Draft pool. Cousinard will not hire an agent which will preserve the option of coming back to school.

Cousinard made the announcement Thursday evening on social media.

"I'm so thankful for my family, all of my coaches and teammates, and all of the fans for their support and for helping me to get this far in my career on the court," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft without signing with an agent. I'm excited and appreciative to go through the draft process."

Cousinard had an All-freshman year in 2019-20 where he was the team's second leading scorer with an average of 12.1 points per game. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on two occasions, the first award came after he hit a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer against 10th-ranked Kentucky.

But his sophomore season saw his scoring average dip to 10.1 points and he also dealt with injuries.