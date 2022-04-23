South Carolina falls to Auburn on the Plains

Carolina and Auburn were tied at two before the Tigers scored three runs late to secure the series opening victory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — AUBURN – No. 19 Auburn had just five hits on the night, but three were home runs and the Tiger pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to four hits in a 6-3 win over the Gamecocks Friday night at Plainsman Park.

South Carolina got on the board first in the top of the second as Colin Burgess’ sacrifice fly scored KevIn Madden with an unearned run. Auburn answered with three in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a two-run home run from Nate LaRue.

Carolina scored single runs in the third and fourth frames to tie the game at three. In the third, Andrew Eyster homered to left center, his fifth of the season. Then in the fourth, Evan Stone’s sacrifice bunt scored Madden.

John Gilreath had an outstanding performance on the mound in relief, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits with five strikeouts, but the one mistake was in the seventh as Bobby Peirce hit a solo home run to left. Auburn added insurance in the eighth with a Sonny DiChiara two-run home run.