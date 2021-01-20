Former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson returns to the program as an analyst

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina linebacker Shaq Wilson, who played under Steve Spurrier from 2008-2012, is returning to the program as an analyst under new head football coach Shane Beamer.
Wilson comes back to Columbia after a stop at Tennessee as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
In his playing career with the Gamecocks, Wilson recorded 246 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had four interceptions.
After his playing career ended, Wilson worked as a recruiting staffer before going to Tennessee. He is another former player who Beamer has brought into the fold, joining the likes of former defensive lineman Byron Jerideau who also was previously at Tennessee. Jerideau is an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Beamer also hired former Gamecock quarterback Erik Kimrey to coach tight ends.