Former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson returns to the program as an analyst

Shaq Wilson is coming back to his alma mater to work as a defensive analyst for new head coach Shane Beamer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina linebacker Shaq Wilson, who played under Steve Spurrier from 2008-2012, is returning to the program as an analyst under new head football coach Shane Beamer.

Wilson comes back to Columbia after a stop at Tennessee as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

In his playing career with the Gamecocks, Wilson recorded 246 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had four interceptions.