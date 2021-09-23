Doty will start Saturday night against Kentucky

Luke Doty will make his first start of the season Saturday night in the SEC home opener.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Neither of South Carolina's quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart are at 100% but they are healthy enough to play.

Luke Doty, who suffered a sprained foot in August and didn't see any action until last week at Georgia, will start Saturday's game against Kentucky. Head coach Shane Beamer made that announcement on Carolina Calls, his weekly radio call-in show. Beamer said while Doty isn't fully healed, the former Myrtle Beach standout was not limited at practice this week.

Doty came off the bench when Zeb Noland suffered a hand injury on Carolina's opening drive in Athens and had to exit the game.

Beamer also said Noland will be available to play if needed. The coach also said receiver Xavier Leggette will miss his second straight game. Earlier this week Beamer said Legette had a traffic accident and was still dealing with some scrapes.