Gamecocks fall to Arkansas in doubleheader nightcap

Arkansas opened the scoring in the third on RBI's from Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory, but Brady Allen cut the lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. Arkansas added a pair in the fifth on Cayden Wallace's two run home run to left and scored in the seventh on a fielding error.



Carolina had two hits on the night, Allen's home run and a David Mendham single. Will Sanders took the loss for the Gamecocks, allowing four runs and six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Julian Bosnic struck out six in 2.2 innings of relief, not allowing a hit with an unearned run.