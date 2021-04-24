Gamecocks fall to Arkansas in doubleheader nightcap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina fell to Arkansas 5-1 Friday night in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.
Arkansas opened the scoring in the third on RBI's from Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory, but Brady Allen cut the lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. Arkansas added a pair in the fifth on Cayden Wallace's two run home run to left and scored in the seventh on a fielding error.
Carolina had two hits on the night, Allen's home run and a David Mendham single. Will Sanders took the loss for the Gamecocks, allowing four runs and six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Julian Bosnic struck out six in 2.2 innings of relief, not allowing a hit with an unearned run.
Allen's home run is his 10th of the season.
Arkansas improves to 32-7, 13-5 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are now 25-12, 11-7 in the league. They will host The Citadel Tuesday night.