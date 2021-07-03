Gamecocks return to a familiar spot

GREENVILLE, S.C. — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston had a double-double as No. 7 South Carolina rolled past No. 14 Tennessee 67-52 and into the SEC Tournament finals for the sixth time in seven years.

The defending champions will look for their sixth tournament crown since 2015 when they meet No. 16 Georgia, which upset top-seeded and No. 2 Texas A&M in the other semifinal. The Gamecocks took control quickly with a 19-2 run to close the first quarter. They maintained a double-digit margin the rest of the way.