Kimrey releases heartfelt message to the Hammond community

After a 17-year run at Hammond, Erik Kimrey officially begins a new chapter of his coaching career and one that takes him back to Williams-Brice Stadium.

On the day that his hiring at South Carolina was made official, former Hammond head football coach Erik Kimrey went on social media to send a message to the Skyhawk community.

Kimrey spent 17 years in charge of the Hammond football program. Last month, Hammond defeated Laurence Manning 26-6 to give Kimrey's his 12th championship and it was also the fourth in a row for the Skyhawks.