Kimrey releases heartfelt message to the Hammond community

On the day that his hiring at South Carolina was made official, former Hammond head football coach Erik Kimrey went on social media to send a message to the Skyhawk community.
Kimrey spent 17 years in charge of the Hammond football program. Last month, Hammond defeated Laurence Manning 26-6 to give Kimrey's his 12th championship and it was also the fourth in a row for the Skyhawks.
The former South Carolina quarterback was officially named the new tight ends coach under new head football coach Shane Beamer on Sunday.