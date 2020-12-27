x
Kimrey releases heartfelt message to the Hammond community

After a 17-year run at Hammond, Erik Kimrey officially begins a new chapter of his coaching career and one that takes him back to Williams-Brice Stadium.
Credit: Joshua Anderson
Hammond head football coach Erik Kimrey is doused with Gatorade seconds before the clock hit zero in the SCISA 3A state championship.

On the day that his hiring at South Carolina was made official, former Hammond head football coach Erik Kimrey went on social media to send a message to the Skyhawk community.

Kimrey spent 17 years in charge of the Hammond football program. Last month, Hammond defeated Laurence Manning 26-6 to give Kimrey's his 12th championship and it was also the fourth in a row for the Skyhawks.

The former South Carolina quarterback was officially named the new tight ends coach under new head football coach Shane Beamer on Sunday.