Gamecocks fall to N.C. State in top 10 showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Raina Perez made a 3-pointer with 3:07 left that put No. 8 North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack ended No. 1 South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.

The Wolfpack beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. South Carolina lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.