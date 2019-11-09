A few weeks after releasing their non-conference schedule, South Carolina knows its full conference slate as well.

The SEC announced their full slate of conference games Tuesday with the Gamecocks unveiling when they'll be playing their conference foes.

Their SEC season starts at home against Florida, the first of three-straight SEC games against NCAA Tournament teams in Florida, at Tennessee and then hosting Kentucky.

They'll hit the road for games at Texas A&M and Auburn after that before hosting Vanderbilt.

There's only one stretch where they have back-to-back home games, which comes in late February when they host LSU and Georgia back to back.

They close the SEC schedule on the road at Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks have a chance to be pretty good this season, bringing back a young core of players who made impacts last season in Keyshawn Bryant and AJ Lawson while adding a few talented pieces in their incoming class.

Tue., Jan. 7, Florida, 7 PM, ESPN/2/U

Sat. Jan. 11, at Tennessee, 1 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Jan. 15, Kentucky, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Jan. 18, at Texas A&M, 1 PM, SEC Network

Wed. Jan. 22, at Auburn, 7 PM, ESPN2/U

Sat., Jan. 25, Vanderbilt, 8 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Jan. 29, at Arkansas, 8:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 1, Missouri, 3:30 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Feb. 5, at Ole Miss, 7 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 8, Texas A&M, 1 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Feb. 12, at Georgia, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 15, Tennessee, 6 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Feb. 19, at Mississippi State, 9 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 22, LSU, 8 PM, ESPN/2/U

Wed., Feb. 26, Georgia, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 29, at Alabama, 8:30 PM, SEC Network

Tue., March 3, Mississippi State, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., March 7, at Vanderbilt, 12:30 PM, SEC Network