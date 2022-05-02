South Carolina sweep Clemson 7-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday afternoon tennis at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center saw the 13th-ranked South Carolina men's tennis defeated Clemson 7-0 to win its seventh-straight match over the Tigers. This win is the Gamecocks' 70th of the series that they lead 70-42-2. "The guys decided that they were going to come out with energy from start to finish, which allows them to play great tennis from start to finish," said head coach Josh Goffi. "7-0 against a team like Clemson – they fight like crazy, they never quit, and they made us finish on every single court – so it was a tough fight as always with them. No matter what anybody is ranked, it's always a tough battle." Goffi's team came out strong with No. 1 pair Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson winning their match 6-1.

Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel secured the doubles point with their 6-3 win from the No. 2 doubles position.



In singles, Thomson was the first to clear his court with a 6-2, 6-0 win. Sophomore James Story earned the Gamecocks' next point with his 6-2, 6-3 victory from his newly promoted spot at No. 5 in the lineup.



No. 29 Rodrigues clinched the match for South Carolina with a win over No. 109 Teodar Giusca. He cruised through the first set, 6-1, but had a more difficult battle in the second. Rodrigues gave up the first game of the set and traded the lead with his opponent three times before ultimately winning 7-5.



Matches continued with Beasley and No. 50 Samuel both defeating their opponents in three sets and junior Raphael Lambling defeating his with a 10-point tiebreak.



South Carolina's 7-0 victory is its first shutout of the Tigers since 2017.



The Gamecocks will continue their non-conference schedule on Sunday against Georgia Tech. The match will start at noon at the Carolina Indoor Tennnis Center.