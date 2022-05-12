The South Carolina women's golf team earns a trip to the NCAA Championship

The top-seeded Gamecocks got 17 birdies and an eagle from the team's four counting scores today at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.



It marks the 10th NCAA Championship appearance in 15 seasons under Anderson. The program had appeared in the NCAA Championship a total of eight times since 1980 before she took over as head coach in the spring of 2008. First round action gets underway on Friday (May 20) next week in Scottsdale.



Carolina's freshmen duo of Hannah Darling and Louise Rydqvist each finished in the top-10 in their NCAA Regional debuts. Darling took fifth with a 54-hole total of 216 (E). She shot 70 (-2) with six birdies today. It's Darling's fifth top-five in 10 starts this season, which is the most in program history by a freshman and tied for the fourth most top-fives in a single season overall. Her team-best 72.65 scoring average is the second lowest in program history by a freshman, trailing only First Team All-American Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who is currently playing on the LPGA. Rydqvist T-6th at 2-over for the tournament. She closed with a final round 73 (+1) in notching her second-straight top-10 finish (fourth this season).



Junior transfer Justine Fournand skyrocketed 26-spots up the leaderboard, leading the team with a final round 68 (-4). She made four birdies and an eagle at the par-5 14th hole. Fournand T-18th at 7-over for the tournament, her fourth top-20 of the season.